A worker packages medical face masks at a workshop of Guizhou Tianshi medical devices company in Qingzhen, Guizhou province, on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China backs free trade in masks despite coronavirus-induced shortages

  • Chinese commerce official suggests that Beijing will not limit exports of the protective equipment
  • South Korea joins Germany and Russia in restricting overseas sales of products
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:45pm, 5 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A worker packages medical face masks at a workshop of Guizhou Tianshi medical devices company in Qingzhen, Guizhou province, on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Orange Wang

Orange Wang

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.

Coronavirus outbreak