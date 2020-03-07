The deadly respiratory disease that the virus causes, Covid-19, has spared Taiwan with less than 50 reported cases out of the nearly 98,000 worldwide as of Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US firms expect outbreak to hit Taiwan economy, with China trade war fears also lingering
- American Chamber of Commerce survey found that US firms cut Taiwan economic outlook in 2020 after announcement of coronavirus outbreak
- But more than 70 per cent of American firms surveyed remain optimistic about Taiwan’s economy in the longer run, despite US-China trade war concerns
Topic | China economy
