Since severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), China’s spending on health has grown 10 times, with thousands of local centres for disease control and prevention established across the country. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
China’s coronavirus response slowed by bureaucracy, unstable funding as government never empowered lower level officials
- China’s spending on health has grown 10 times since 2002 with thousands of local centres for disease control and prevention established across the country
- But unstable funding, complicated bureaucracy and an insufficient labour force still left China ill-equipped to deal with the latest coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Since severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), China’s spending on health has grown 10 times, with thousands of local centres for disease control and prevention established across the country. Illustration: Kaliz Lee