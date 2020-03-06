Insurance company Euler Hermes suggested that US$320 billion will be trimmed from global trade per quarter due to business disruptions stemming from the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China’s trade economy slowly coming back to life, but US$190 billion export hit expected
- China’s seaborne imports and exports are close to returning to normal, data shows, but other metrics suggest more pain lies ahead for its trade economy
- Report predicts a US$320 billion hit to global trade in the first quarter, with US$190 billion of that for China, as the coronavirus ravages production and logistics
