Containers are seen unloaded at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s exports and imports plummeted in January and February

  • Customs data shows that China’s exports shrank by 17.2 per cent in January and February combined due to coronavirus’ impact
  • China had postponed January’s data release, instead combining the first two months of the year
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 11:17am, 7 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Containers are seen unloaded at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham has been reporting on Asian trade since 2014. Prior to this, he covered global trade and economics in London. He joined the Post in 2018, before which he was Asia Editor at Global Trade Review and Trade Correspondent for the International Business Times.

China economy