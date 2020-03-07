Containers are seen unloaded at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China’s exports and imports plummeted in January and February
- Customs data shows that China’s exports shrank by 17.2 per cent in January and February combined due to coronavirus’ impact
- China had postponed January’s data release, instead combining the first two months of the year
Topic | China economy
Containers are seen unloaded at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters