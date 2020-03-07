The value of China’s exports for January and February fell 17.2 per cent from the equivalent period of 2019 to US$292.45 billion. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus: China’s economy faces tough time as epidemic set to weigh on exports
- Despite Beijing’s efforts to get domestic production back on track, the global spread of the deadly disease is likely to cause a sharp decline in foreign demand for Chinese products
- And first-quarter contraction remains on cards as measures to contain outbreak at home bite into consumer spending
Topic | China economy
