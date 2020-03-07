The value of China’s exports for January and February fell 17.2 per cent from the equivalent period of 2019 to US$292.45 billion. Photo: Martin Chan
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s economy faces tough time as epidemic set to weigh on exports

  • Despite Beijing’s efforts to get domestic production back on track, the global spread of the deadly disease is likely to cause a sharp decline in foreign demand for Chinese products
  • And first-quarter contraction remains on cards as measures to contain outbreak at home bite into consumer spending
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Orange Wang and Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:30pm, 7 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The value of China’s exports for January and February fell 17.2 per cent from the equivalent period of 2019 to US$292.45 billion. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Orange Wang

Orange Wang

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.

Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham has been reporting on Asian trade since 2014. Prior to this, he covered global trade and economics in London. He joined the Post in 2018, before which he was Asia Editor at Global Trade Review and Trade Correspondent for the International Business Times.

China economy