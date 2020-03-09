Aerial photo taken on March 5, 2020 shows containers at a logistic station of Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China export slump ‘on par with global financial crisis’ as surprise trade deficit concerns Beijing

  • China’s trade deficit in the first two months was US$7.1 billion, the first since March 2018, which could hit recovery hopes from coronavirus shutdown
  • Analysts suggest that while January-February data were bad, the worst will come later, as other countries’ demand for Chinese exports sags
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 9 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Aerial photo taken on March 5, 2020 shows containers at a logistic station of Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Frank Tang

Frank Tang

Frank Tang joined the SCMP in 2016 after a decade of China economy coverage and government policy analysis.

Coronavirus outbreak