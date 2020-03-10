On Friday, Saudi Arabia, China’s top supplier, launched a price war with Russia, its second largest supplier, after the two countries failed to agree on production cuts to support prices. Photo: Reuters
China’s oil reserves to be boosted amid global crude price rout, Beijing researcher says
- Current low prices mean China is likely to top up its oil reserves, but purchases may be limited due to weaker demand and a lack of storage capacity
- China, which imported more than 70 per cent of its crude oil requirements in 2019, could take advantage of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia
China economy
