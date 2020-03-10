Xi Jinping’s trip to Wuhan on Tuesday followed just hours after global stock markets suffered their worst single-day loss since the global financial crisis in 2008 and a sharp drop in oil prices. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China trumpets message of stability amid world turmoil as Beijing senses Covid-19 victory

  • President Xi Jinping’s trip to Wuhan on Tuesday buoyed stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Monday’s global free-fall
  • China also reported its lowest daily number of new infections on Tuesday, including 17 in Wuhan and two imported cases in Beijing and Guangdong
Zhou Xin , Jun Mai and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:23pm, 10 Mar, 2020

