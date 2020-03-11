China imported 506 million tonnes (3.7 billion barrels) of oil in 2019, an increase of 9.5 per cent from 2018, marking the 17th consecutive year of increased imports. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Oil price war between Saudi Arabia, Russia set to offer China’s coronavirus-hit economy welcome relief

  • China imported 72 per cent of its oil in 2019, with Saudi Arabia and Russia, who are now locked in a price war, its largest suppliers
  • Oil prices again fell on Wednesday, with Brent crude down to US$36 a barrel as Saudi Arabia moved to boost output capacity in an escalation of its price war with Russia
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Frank Tang in Beijing and Orange Wang

Updated: 7:30pm, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

China imported 506 million tonnes (3.7 billion barrels) of oil in 2019, an increase of 9.5 per cent from 2018, marking the 17th consecutive year of increased imports. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Frank Tang

Frank Tang

Frank Tang joined the SCMP in 2016 after a decade of China economy coverage and government policy analysis.

Orange Wang

Orange Wang

Orange Wang covers the Chinese macroeconomy, and has many years of experience with China's monetary and fiscal policy moves. He also covered global market and financial news for a long time, with a particular focus on new technologies and their influences on economic growth and society. Before joining the South China Morning Post, Orange worked as a Shanghai Correspondent for ET Net, a Hong Kong financial news agency.

China economy