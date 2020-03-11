A further tightening of the US dollar market abroad due to coronavirus concerns could put pressure on China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: how epidemic could hurt China’s US dollar debt payments
- Global financial turmoil in the past two weeks has made it harder for China to issue new US dollar bonds to rollover existing debt
- China has US$2.03 trillion in US dollar debt and needs US dollars to help defend the yuan exchange rate if its trade position deteriorates
Topic | China economy
A further tightening of the US dollar market abroad due to coronavirus concerns could put pressure on China. Photo: EPA-EFE