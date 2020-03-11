Chinese banks extended 905.7 billion yuan (US$130 billion) in new yuan loans in February, down from a record 3.34 trillion yuan (US$480 billion) in January and missing analyst expectations, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s loans slumped in February due to coronavirus, Lunar New Year
- Banks saw a net decline of 413.3 billion yuan (US$59 billion) in household loans in February compared with a rise of 634.1 billion yuan in January
Topic | China economy
Chinese banks extended 905.7 billion yuan (US$130 billion) in new yuan loans in February, down from a record 3.34 trillion yuan (US$480 billion) in January and missing analyst expectations, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters