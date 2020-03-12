Most of the refineries are located in Shandong province, which can process 15 million tonnes of crude a year, including Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group, the province’s biggest privately-owned refinery. Photo: Getty
China’s teapot oil refineries could become ‘money-printing machines’ amid crude price crash
- Lower cost of crude oil raises prospect of large profits for small refiners, who have been struggling to stay afloat amid coronavirus outbreak
- But weak domestic market due to virus-hit economy could scupper hopes for Shandong refineries, even after boost from cheap oil
Topic | China economy
