China's Premier Li Keqiang says the Canton Fair will continue as planned in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China to push ahead with Canton Fair despite pandemic threat
- China will push ahead with its largest trade fair despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus, says Premier Li Keqiang
- The Canton Fair will be an important part of Beijing’s efforts to ‘stabilise’ the global economy, Li says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
China's Premier Li Keqiang says the Canton Fair will continue as planned in April. Photo: EPA-EFE