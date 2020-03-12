Passenger traffic on China’s airlines plunge by 84.5 per cent to 8.34 million people in February. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China airlines post record revenue loss in February as passenger volumes plunge

  • Chinese airlines lost 20.96 billion yuan (US$3 billion) in February as passenger traffic plunged 84.5 per cent from a year earlier due to the coronavirus
  • February was expected to be a big month for air travel following the Lunar New Year holiday
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:10pm, 12 Mar, 2020

