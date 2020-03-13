Questions have been raised over the ability of many African countries to detect, trace and contain the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: Africa has few cases so far but ‘it’s just a matter of time’ before major outbreak

  • Most African countries do not have facilities to test for the virus, let alone treat it
  • Africa has major trade and travel connections with China and Italy, the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Arthur Allen , Jevans Nyabiage and He Huifeng

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Questions have been raised over the ability of many African countries to detect, trace and contain the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE