A security guard checks employees body temperature and disinfects their hands at the entrance to a factory in Shenzhen. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China’s small factories brace for ‘big hit’ as pandemic erodes overseas demand
- China says 60 per cent of small firms back at work, but many report orders from Europe and US are drying up as virus spreads around the globe
- Others fret that the outbreak may prompt multinational companies to reduce their reliance on Chinese-made products
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
