Beijing fears the impact of the coronavirus could accelerate the exodus of manufacturing from China as companies look avoid future risk. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s inbound foreign direct investment plunges in February as coronavirus disrupts economy

  • Foreign direct investment into China dropped 25.6 per cent last month after a 4 per cent gain in January
  • Chinese official admits it will be difficult to hold foreign investment steady this year, as the coronavirus pandemic hits the global economy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:24pm, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Beijing fears the impact of the coronavirus could accelerate the exodus of manufacturing from China as companies look avoid future risk. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE