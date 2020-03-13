Beijing fears the impact of the coronavirus could accelerate the exodus of manufacturing from China as companies look avoid future risk. Photo: AP
China’s inbound foreign direct investment plunges in February as coronavirus disrupts economy
- Foreign direct investment into China dropped 25.6 per cent last month after a 4 per cent gain in January
- Chinese official admits it will be difficult to hold foreign investment steady this year, as the coronavirus pandemic hits the global economy
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
