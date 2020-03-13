It is believed China needs to meet an economic growth target of 5.6 per cent this year to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal of building a “comprehensively well-off” society by 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China’s premier shrugs off likely first quarter economic growth contraction as ‘not a big deal’
- China was expected to announce its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of ‘around 6 per cent’ at National People’s Congress before it was postponed
- Premier Li Keqiang says China is now focused on stabilising employment with analysts predicting China’s first economic contraction since 1976 in the first quarter
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
It is believed China needs to meet an economic growth target of 5.6 per cent this year to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal of building a “comprehensively well-off” society by 2020. Photo: Reuters