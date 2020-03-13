It is believed China needs to meet an economic growth target of 5.6 per cent this year to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal of building a “comprehensively well-off” society by 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China’s premier shrugs off likely first quarter economic growth contraction as ‘not a big deal’

  • China was expected to announce its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of ‘around 6 per cent’ at National People’s Congress before it was postponed
  • Premier Li Keqiang says China is now focused on stabilising employment with analysts predicting China’s first economic contraction since 1976 in the first quarter
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:15pm, 13 Mar, 2020

