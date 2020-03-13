The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday it would cut the required reserve ratio, freeing up US$78 billion for new lending. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China to pump US$78 billion into banking system to spur growth as risk of contraction looms
- China cuts the amount of money banks must hold in reserve at the central bank, freeing up additional funds for new lending
- But the People’s Bank of China did not cut the official deposit interest rate as some analysts had predicted
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
