China has already rolled out tax cuts and trillions of yuan worth emergency funds to help hard-hit small businesses, which employ the majority of China’s workforce. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China unemployment rate rose more than during US trade war
- China’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.2 per cent for January and February from 5.2 per cent in December and 5.3 per cent a year earlier
- The month-on-month increase is larger than the gain over the previous 18 months, but it does not include most migrant workers who have been hit hard by the outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
China has already rolled out tax cuts and trillions of yuan worth emergency funds to help hard-hit small businesses, which employ the majority of China’s workforce. Photo: EPA-EFE