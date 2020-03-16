China has already rolled out tax cuts and trillions of yuan worth emergency funds to help hard-hit small businesses, which employ the majority of China’s workforce. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China unemployment rate rose more than during US trade war

  • China’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.2 per cent for January and February from 5.2 per cent in December and 5.3 per cent a year earlier
  • The month-on-month increase is larger than the gain over the previous 18 months, but it does not include most migrant workers who have been hit hard by the outbreak
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 16 Mar, 2020

