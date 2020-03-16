The economic impact of the virus on China may incentivise policymakers elsewhere to take more decisive action. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: world faces ‘similar economic shocks’ to China as global lockdowns escalate

  • Western governments urged to view China’s ‘terrible numbers’ as incentive to be more decisive in tackling coronavirus economic fallout
  • Policymakers face delicate balancing act of managing health risks and keeping economies afloat, amid unprecedented pandemic challenge
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 6:31pm, 16 Mar, 2020

