The coronavirus has caused wide-ranging economic disruption in China that could exacerbate income inequality. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China’s income inequality could expand in 2020 as outbreak rattles world’s No 2 economy

  • Income inequality in China could expand in 2020 as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak ripples through the economy
  • Poor Chinese are likely to be disproportionately hit, both in terms of lost earnings and their ability to withstand risk, a new survey shows
Sidney Leng
Updated: 12:13pm, 17 Mar, 2020

