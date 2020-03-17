Travel restrictions imposed by the United States are expected to put a drag on economic activity that could potentially damage global growth. Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: global recession fears triggered by failure to contain Covid-19 spread

  • Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the 1987 crash on Monday, with the S&P 500 down almost 30 per cent from its historic peak in mid-February
  • Experts agree large-scale coordinated global government spending measures are needed to support the global economy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 5:30pm, 17 Mar, 2020

