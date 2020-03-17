Travel restrictions imposed by the United States are expected to put a drag on economic activity that could potentially damage global growth. Bloomberg
Coronavirus: global recession fears triggered by failure to contain Covid-19 spread
- Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the 1987 crash on Monday, with the S&P 500 down almost 30 per cent from its historic peak in mid-February
- Experts agree large-scale coordinated global government spending measures are needed to support the global economy
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
