EU leaders met in Brussels on March 16 where they pledged greater coordination to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China pessimistic over global powers’ efforts to save world economy amid distrust
- Beijing adviser says we ‘may not see’ a global coordinated effort to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus any time soon
- China has been sidelined as G7 powers discuss the need to work more closely, with mistrust among major powers set to hamper recovery effort
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
EU leaders met in Brussels on March 16 where they pledged greater coordination to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP