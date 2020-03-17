EU leaders met in Brussels on March 16 where they pledged greater coordination to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China pessimistic over global powers’ efforts to save world economy amid distrust

  • Beijing adviser says we ‘may not see’ a global coordinated effort to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus any time soon
  • China has been sidelined as G7 powers discuss the need to work more closely, with mistrust among major powers set to hamper recovery effort
Finbarr Bermingham , Orange Wang and Wendy Wu

Updated: 7:34pm, 17 Mar, 2020

