Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province and the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has been in lockdown since January. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hubei’s migrant workers ‘living in fear’ as debts mount under lockdown
- Sweeping coronavirus containment measures, including transport restrictions, have trapped nearly 60 million people in Hubei province
- Among them are scores of rural migrant workers who are struggling to pay debts because they have been unable to return to their jobs
