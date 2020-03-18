Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province and the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has been in lockdown since January. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hubei’s migrant workers ‘living in fear’ as debts mount under lockdown

  • Sweeping coronavirus containment measures, including transport restrictions, have trapped nearly 60 million people in Hubei province
  • Among them are scores of rural migrant workers who are struggling to pay debts because they have been unable to return to their jobs
He Huifeng
Updated: 2:30pm, 18 Mar, 2020

