The agency, chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, will help local authorities revive regional economies hit by the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China moves to shore up lending to cash-strapped firms with new provincial oversight offices
- Financial Stability and Development Committee, which oversees Chinese financial regulation, has opened eight provincial offices
