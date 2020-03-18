A G20 summit was originally expected to take place in November, but next week’s meeting underscores the urgency for leaders to reach a consensus concerning containment measures. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China handed chance to help shape international response as G20 calls emergency meeting

  • Group of 20 (G20) will hold an extraordinary virtual summit meeting next week in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus and its economic impact
  • On Wednesday, China reported just one new domestic case, with the rest of the world still combating rising cases and deaths as well as economic damage
Karen Yeung , Wendy Wu and Orange Wang

Updated: 6:36pm, 18 Mar, 2020

