Yu Yongding’s comment is one side of an ongoing debate on whether China should enact a new round of economic stimulus measures immediately, or wait to ensure that the coronavirus outbreak is fully contained. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China should avoid ‘bazooka’ efforts to rescue economy, warns top economist Yu Yongding

  • China has so far resisted in making major moves to offset the impact of Covid-19 in contrast to Europe and the United States
  • G20 leaders will hold a virtual meeting next week to put forward a coordinated set of policies in response to the global outbreak and its human and economic impact
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 1:44pm, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Yu Yongding’s comment is one side of an ongoing debate on whether China should enact a new round of economic stimulus measures immediately, or wait to ensure that the coronavirus outbreak is fully contained. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE