Yu Yongding’s comment is one side of an ongoing debate on whether China should enact a new round of economic stimulus measures immediately, or wait to ensure that the coronavirus outbreak is fully contained. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: China should avoid ‘bazooka’ efforts to rescue economy, warns top economist Yu Yongding
- China has so far resisted in making major moves to offset the impact of Covid-19 in contrast to Europe and the United States
- G20 leaders will hold a virtual meeting next week to put forward a coordinated set of policies in response to the global outbreak and its human and economic impact
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
