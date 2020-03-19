The relaxation of the restrictions could help local government to realise their infrastructure spending plans, with at least 20 provinces having already published details of projects with a combined value of 7.5 trillion yuan (US$1 billion) for 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s relaxed land rules could speed up urbanisation, offer economic boost amid coronavirus
- The State Council, China’s cabinet, lifts restrictions to allow provinces to use certain farmland for development without prior approval
- Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Anhui, and Chongqing handed extra allowance under one-year trial
