The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was left unchanged at 4.05 per cent from the previous monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.75 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China keeps benchmark loan rate unchanged despite coronavirus
- Almost 72 per cent of respondents to a Reuters survey had expected a reduction in the LPR to aid the coronavirus-hit economy
