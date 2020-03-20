The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was left unchanged at 4.05 per cent from the previous monthly fixing, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.75 per cent. Photo: Reuters
China keeps benchmark loan rate unchanged despite coronavirus

  • The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was left unchanged at 4.05 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.75 per cent
  • Almost 72 per cent of respondents to a Reuters survey had expected a reduction in the LPR to aid the coronavirus-hit economy
Reuters
Updated: 10:23am, 20 Mar, 2020

