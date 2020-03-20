President Xi Jinping has said China is ready to share its experiences fighting the coronavirus outbreak with the rest of the world. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: US-China decoupling may diminish Beijing’s role in G20 economic response

  • The G20 is set to hold an emergency virtual summit next week where it will try to coordinate a global response to the coronavirus economic fallout
  • But US-China decoupling and rising nationalism around the world could prevent Beijing from taking a lead role in fighting the virus, analysts say
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 6:51pm, 20 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping has said China is ready to share its experiences fighting the coronavirus outbreak with the rest of the world. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE