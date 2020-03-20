Some economists’ estimates for China’s full year growth rate were cut just to 1 per cent after worse-than-expected economic data for January and February was released on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s economic emergence from lockdown continues with electricity, coal, transport gains
- Indicators for electricity and coal power generation, as well as car sales, port traffic and passenger activity, have shown signs of improvement as factories gradually resume production
- But economists say the rebound is progressing slower than expected, meaning a full recovery could take longer
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
