The pandemic has re-escalated tensions between China and the United States that appeared to have cooled somewhat after the signing of the phase one trade deal in mid-January. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China, US urged to abandon cold war mentality to unite against ‘common enemy of human beings’
- The pandemic has re-escalated tensions that appeared to have cooled somewhat after the signing of the phase one trade deal in mid-January
- Officials from both sides, including US President Donald Trump, have been involved in a war of words in recent weeks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The pandemic has re-escalated tensions between China and the United States that appeared to have cooled somewhat after the signing of the phase one trade deal in mid-January. Photo: EPA-EFE