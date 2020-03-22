The PBOC is using “multilateral, regional and bilateral” channels to exchange views with other central banks. Photo: Bloomberg
China looks to G20 and IMF to boost policy coordination on coronavirus fallout
- Deputy governor of Chinese central bank says it’s ‘too early’ to call it a global financial crisis
- Beijing has been talking to the US Federal Reserve and International Monetary Fund
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
The PBOC is using “multilateral, regional and bilateral” channels to exchange views with other central banks. Photo: Bloomberg