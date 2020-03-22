The PBOC is using “multilateral, regional and bilateral” channels to exchange views with other central banks. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China looks to G20 and IMF to boost policy coordination on coronavirus fallout

  • Deputy governor of Chinese central bank says it’s ‘too early’ to call it a global financial crisis
  • Beijing has been talking to the US Federal Reserve and International Monetary Fund
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 2:00pm, 22 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The PBOC is using “multilateral, regional and bilateral” channels to exchange views with other central banks. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE