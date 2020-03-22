China’s economy is on course to make a swift recovery in the second quarter, central bank deputy governor Chen Yulu says. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s central bank talks up growth prospects, as premier says small businesses must survive

  • After worst two months for decades, People’s Bank of China says economy now expected to make a swift return to its expected growth pattern
  • Premier Li Keqiang says government ‘must try all possible ways’ to help small companies get back on their feet
Topic |   Coronavirus China
SCMP
He Huifeng and Orange Wang

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

China’s economy is on course to make a swift recovery in the second quarter, central bank deputy governor Chen Yulu says. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE