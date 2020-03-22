China’s economy is on course to make a swift recovery in the second quarter, central bank deputy governor Chen Yulu says. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s central bank talks up growth prospects, as premier says small businesses must survive
- After worst two months for decades, People’s Bank of China says economy now expected to make a swift return to its expected growth pattern
- Premier Li Keqiang says government ‘must try all possible ways’ to help small companies get back on their feet
Topic | Coronavirus China
