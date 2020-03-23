The spring session of China’s Canton Fair is under a cloud due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s Canton Fair faces increasing uncertainty as outbreak prompts foreign buyers to cancel
- Foreign buyers are cancelling plans to attend the spring session of China’s Canton Fair due to the coronavirus, industry insiders say
- Many are concerned about infection and extra costs associated with a mandatory two week quarantine after arriving in Guangzhou
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
