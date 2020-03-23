Saudi Arabia, which chairs this year’s G20, has announced a plan to hold an extraordinary virtual leaders’ summit this week. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: G20 to skip statement after Monday’s call, source says, underscoring challenges
- The Group of 20 (G20) is facing pressure to take coordinated action against the pandemic that has jolted markets and stoked fears of a global recession
- The call with G20 finance leaders on Monday is expected to prepare for an extraordinary virtual leaders’ summit this week
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Saudi Arabia, which chairs this year’s G20, has announced a plan to hold an extraordinary virtual leaders’ summit this week. Photo: AFP