US-based research firm Axios wrote last week that if “Beijing responds with a large property and construction-heavy stimulus package, the resulting increase in cement and steel production could increase carbon intensity.” Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: fears mount that China’s transition to a greener economy may be shelved amid recovery

  • Faced with increasing economic headwinds, there is concern China’s green transition may be delayed by coronavirus
  • Vaunted carbon emissions trading scheme, due for national implementation this year, likely to be delayed, observers say
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Harry Pearl
Harry Pearl

Updated: 3:48pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

US-based research firm Axios wrote last week that if “Beijing responds with a large property and construction-heavy stimulus package, the resulting increase in cement and steel production could increase carbon intensity.” Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE