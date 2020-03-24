The consulting service is Jack Ma’s latest effort to combat the coronavirus having already donated masks and test kits to other countries, while also providing a website designed to share China’s technical experiences in combating the outbreak. Photo: DPA
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China’s stranded citizens offered medical advice via free service from Alibaba founder Jack Ma

  • The service has been launched as China has come under a growing pressure from imported cases having seemingly bought the domestic outbreak under control
  • It is Jack Ma’s latest effort to combat the virus having already donated masks and test kits to other countries
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 8:08pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The consulting service is Jack Ma’s latest effort to combat the coronavirus having already donated masks and test kits to other countries, while also providing a website designed to share China’s technical experiences in combating the outbreak. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE