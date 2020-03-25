Chinese President Xi Jinping will join leaders from major world economies at an emergency G20 meeting on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: emergency G20 summit to contrast gung-ho US economic package with China’s softer approach
- Emergency virtual summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will take place on Thursday to discuss a global response to the coronavirus pandemic
- Meeting will contrast the different approaches taken by China and Western powers to stymie the economic fallout of the outbreak
