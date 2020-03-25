The coronavirus forced the closure of cinemas across the country on January 24, a day before the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China reopens hundreds of cinemas as virus outbreak slows, but is anybody going?
- A fraction of China’s cinemas reopened last week, but most have seen only a trickle of customers amid lingering fears of coronavirus infection
- Pitiful box office revenues have underlined the challenge facing Beijing as it tries to get the economy back up and running
