The China Food and Drinks Fair, hosted by the state-owned National Sugar Alcohol Group, has taken place 101 times since 1955. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: China’s largest food and drink fair rescheduled for late May as Covid-19 fears ease
- The twice-yearly China Food and Drinks Fair, originally scheduled for March, will now take place from May 21-23 in the city of Chengdu
- China reported a drop in new confirmed cases to 47 on Tuesday from 78 a day earlier, all of which involved travellers arriving from abroad
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
