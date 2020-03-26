The China Food and Drinks Fair, hosted by the state-owned National Sugar Alcohol Group, has taken place 101 times since 1955. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: China’s largest food and drink fair rescheduled for late May as Covid-19 fears ease

  • The twice-yearly China Food and Drinks Fair, originally scheduled for March, will now take place from May 21-23 in the city of Chengdu
  • China reported a drop in new confirmed cases ﻿to 47 on Tuesday from 78 a day earlier, all of which involved travellers arriving from abroad
Orange Wang
Updated: 7:30am, 26 Mar, 2020

