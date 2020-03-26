China has about US$1.1 trillion worth of US Treasury bonds in its foreign reserves. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus sparks US dollar dilemma for China as Federal Reserve ramps up easing

  • China is the world’s second largest holder of US government debt, with about US$1.1 trillion worth of US Treasury bonds in its foreign reserves
  • As the US Federal Reserve scales up monetary easing, pushing down bond yields, some analysts have asked whether Beijing should sell its US Treasury holdings
Topic |   China economy
SCMP
Orange Wang and Zhou Xin

Updated: 7:45pm, 26 Mar, 2020

