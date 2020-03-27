The drop in China’s industrial profits was larger than the 37.3 per cent contraction in the first two months of 2009 amid the global financial crisis, at a time when China had just rolled out its 4 trillion yuan (US$56 billion) stimulus package. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s industrial firms’ profits plummeted almost 40 per cent at start of 2020

  • Profits plummeted 38.3 per cent from a year ago in the first two months of 2020 ﻿to 410.7 billion yuan (US$56 million)
  • A total of 37 out of the 41 industrial divisions witnessed a decline with China as virus containment measures weighed on the economy
Orange Wang
Updated: 1:57pm, 27 Mar, 2020

