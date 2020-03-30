Chinese-made testing kits are becoming a more common presence throughout Europe and the rest of the world, adding a new dimension to the roaring debate over dependence on medical supplies from China. Illustration: Henry Wong
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: China ramps up Covid-19 test kit exports amid global shortage, as domestic demand dries up

  • More than 100 Chinese companies are selling coronavirus testing kits to Europe, but most are not licensed to sell in China
  • A global shortage of kits has sparked a scramble for resources, but the specialist nature of the production process provides limitations
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Finbarr Bermingham , Sidney Leng and Echo Xie in Beijing

Updated: 6:22am, 30 Mar, 2020

