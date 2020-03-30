China’s industrial engine is set for another economic shock, as coronavirus lockdowns around the world hit export demand. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: China economy set to get worse before better, official warns, as export hit looms
- China has reversed some efforts to reopen entertainment venues amid fears of second wave of infections, while exports are set to plunge
- Tens of millions of jobs at risk, with one report saying 18 million jobs in exporting industries could be lost due to overseas demand slump
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
China’s industrial engine is set for another economic shock, as coronavirus lockdowns around the world hit export demand. Photo: DPA