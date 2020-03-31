China’s economy has shown signs of recovery after a dismal start to the year. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s March PMI steadies, but economy not out of the woods yet
- Despite PMI data showing a return to growth in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, China’s economic activity is still far from normal
- Headwinds include the threat of global recession, a second wave of coronavirus infections and a property slump, analysts warn
