Coronavirus: China’s March PMI steadies, but economy not out of the woods yet

  • Despite PMI data showing a return to growth in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, China’s economic activity is still far from normal
  • Headwinds include the threat of global recession, a second wave of coronavirus infections and a property slump, analysts warn
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 6:30pm, 31 Mar, 2020

China’s economy has shown signs of recovery after a dismal start to the year. Photo: Xinhua
