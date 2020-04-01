The Chinese government has maintained a softly-softly approach when it comes to supporting its coronavirus-hit economy. Photo: AP
China preps new coronavirus stimulus measures, but some ask are they bold enough to work?
- China’s State Council has authorised new bonds to fund infrastructure, additional subsidies and tax breaks for the car industry, and cheap loans for small businesses
- Focusing on investment may ‘leave uncompleted projects’ and the government should concentrate on jobs and livelihoods, analysts say
Topic | China economy
