Chinese factories and construction sites are slowly resuming production after months of delays due to coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China manufacturing hub Dongguan faces grim test as global export orders vanish
- Dongguan, once a hub for labour-intensive manufacturers, is on the frontline of China’s coronavirus manufacturing recovery
- But the industrial city is struggling with a second wave demand shock, as the closure of overseas markets hits exports
Topic | China economy
Chinese factories and construction sites are slowly resuming production after months of delays due to coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua